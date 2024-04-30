Photo Credit: Wikimedia / SWinxy

Overnight Monday into Tuesday a pro-Hamas mob seized control over Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall, declaring in a post on social media that they have “taken matters into their own hands.”

Using metal gates and furnishings to barricade the doors, the mob blocked the entrances to the building with tables and chairs, zip-tying the door handles together to lock them.

Advertisement





Hamilton Hall houses key administrative offices like the Columbia College Dean’s Office, Admissions, and the Core Curriculum program.

The pseudo-terrorists unrolled a banner in red paint from an upper window, reading “Hind’s Hall” — for Hind Rajab, a Gazan child who was killed as the war raged between Hamas and Israeli forces.

The pro-terror mob also unrolled a long banner written in red paint, proclaiming “INTIFADA” from another window.

Overnight, the pro-terror mob took over Hamilton Hall at @Columbia University posting on social media that they have “taken matters into their own hands.” The mob used metal gates to barricade the doors, blocked entrances with wooden tables and chairs, and zip-tyed doors shut.… pic.twitter.com/Rbiff4X7sj — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) April 30, 2024

Pro-Hamas demonstrators at Columbia University have managed to cow the school’s administration into silence after defying a 2 pm deadline on Monday to dismantle their encampment and leave.

The distribution of long, detailed notices informing the demonstrators they would be suspended if they did not comply had no effect.

In fact, several students were temporarily taken “captive”, with a woman directing her minions in a video posted to the X social media platform, ordering them to form “a circle blockade against these three; we’re gonna move them out,” as the mob surrounding the “captured” students chants “Free Palestine.”

Palestinian protesters are assaulting normal Columbia college students. The lawsuits against Columbia will be a sight to behold. pic.twitter.com/yRJyYU2ozY — Marina Medvin ?? (@MarinaMedvin) April 30, 2024

“So much for ‘peaceful protests’ at Columbia University,” wrote Congress member Ritchie Torres (D-NY) in a post on X. “Violence is not a bug but a feature of the pro-Hamas encampment movement, which has a deep rot of Anti-Americanism and Antisemitism at its core.”

So much for “peaceful protests” at Columbia University. Violence is not a bug but a feature of the pro-Hamas encampment movement, which has a deep rot of Anti-Americanism and AntiSemitism at its core. pic.twitter.com/rMYwAj3rYd — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) April 30, 2024

A class action lawsuit was filed Monday (April 29) on behalf of the Jewish students who are being threatened and in some cases actually assaulted by the pro-terrorist demonstrators who have seized control of the university’s campus.

The lawsuit names the university’s trustees as the defendant in the lawsuit.

“Never forget the 7th of October. That will happen not one more time, not five more times, not 10, 100, 1,00, 10,000. The 7th of October is going to be every day for you,” declared a masked protester swathed in the signature terrorist keffiyah in an open threat to Jewish students at Columbia on April 18, 2024.

October 7th was the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust, and has been cited repeatedly as a day of celebration for the antisemitic haters.

Jewish students were urged by an Orthodox Jewish campus rabbi to leave and not to return to the campus grounds, for their own safety.

The university has refused to allow NYPD police officers to enter the campus and carry out arrests to end the violence, after an initial incident in which dozens of arrests were made, after which all the detainees were freed.