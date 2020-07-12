Photo Credit: Google Maps

An Orthodox Jewish man was attacked by three Hispanic men who jumped at him from a car at the corner of Kings Highway and East 27th Street around 3:30 PM Saturday.

The victim was walking home from a Shabbat meal when a vehicle with three men identified as Hispanic passed by him, stopped, and the occupants started yelling anti-Semitic slurs such as “[Expletive] Jew” at him. He yelled back, and the three men jumped out of the car, surrounded the man and beat him up viciously.

The victim was taken to Community Hospital across the street, and received stitches on his face. The attackers also broke his finger.

The suspects fled in their car.