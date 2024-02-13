Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Tdorante10

A 25-year-old Jewish man is nursing a head wound after he was bashed in the head with a metal bat in Staten Island, New York on Monday afternoon by an antisemitic attacker.

WANTED HATE CRIME: 2/12/24 @NYPD121pct @ 2:30 PM the victim was standing in front of 475 Grandview Ave when an unknown individual approached him made anti-Jewish comments & struck the victim in the head with a metal bat. ANY INFORMATION CALL 1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/OvuxcHIdeT — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) February 13, 2024

The man was standing in front of 475 Grandview Avenue when he was approached by a man who called him a “dirty Jew” and then whacked him in the head with the bat.

The victim, who sustained a wound to the back of his head, was taken to Staten Island University Hospital.

The attacker fled on foot and has not yet been caught. The NYPD said the case is under investigation as a hate crime.

Staten Island Congressmember Nicole Malliotakis condemned the attack in a statement posted to the X social media platform. “I have full confidence that NYPD and the Staten Island DA (district attorney) will arrest and prosecute this perp to the fullest extent,” she wrote.