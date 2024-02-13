Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IDF Spokesperson Lt. Col. Daniel Hagari on Tuesday night revealed intelligence findings seized by IDF forces in Gaza, including footage recorded on October 10, 2023 in which Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar appears with his family in tunnels beneath the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

In the below footage, Sinwar can be seen fleeing together with three of his children and his wife in one of the tunnels beneath the city.

Following is documentation from a tunnel where Sinwar and other senior members of the terrorist organization were hiding. The room in which Sinwar stayed contained a safe filled to the brim with Israeli money; huge amounts of money were discovered there in a separate safe as well.

Finally, Hagari unveiled an infographic illustrating the underground route in Khan Younis, seen below.

“Hamas leaders in Gaza and anywhere else should know: they are living on borrowed time,” Hagari warned.