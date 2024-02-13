Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar seen fleeing in one of the myriad tunnels beneath the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

IDF Spokesperson Lt. Col. Daniel Hagari on Tuesday night revealed intelligence findings seized by IDF forces in Gaza, including footage recorded on October 10, 2023 in which Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar appears with his family in tunnels beneath the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

In the below footage, Sinwar can be seen fleeing together with three of his children and his wife in one of the tunnels beneath the city.

Following is documentation from a tunnel where Sinwar and other senior members of the terrorist organization were hiding. The room in which Sinwar stayed contained a safe filled to the brim with Israeli money; huge amounts of money were discovered there in a separate safe as well.

Finally, Hagari unveiled an infographic illustrating the underground route in Khan Younis, seen below.

“Hamas leaders in Gaza and anywhere else should know: they are living on borrowed time,” Hagari warned.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

