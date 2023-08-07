Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Tdorante10

If you are a commuter in New York City, then you already know that this week it became more expensive to travel from one borough to another, and to and from New Jersey.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) on Sunday raised the price of tolls on the city’s bridges and tunnels.

People traveling from Staten Island to Brooklyn on the Verrazano Narrows Bridge, from Queens to Manhattan through the Queens Midtown Tunnel, from New Jersey to Manhattan via the Lincoln Tunnel, from Brooklyn to Manhattan via the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, as well as the RFK Bridge, Bronx-Whitestone Bridge and the Throgs Neck Bridge will all being paying more this week to get from one place to the next.

Drivers who use the E-Z Pass system are now paying six percent (about 50 cents) more for the commute.

Those with an out-of-state E-ZPass and those who pay toll by mail are now paying about a dollar more in each direction — about ten percent more than last week’s toll — but can apply for a New York tag and catch the discount, according to the New York Thruway Authority.

If you travel on public transportation, you can also expect to pay more with the first fare hike in eight years going into effect on August 20. Fares on subways, buses, Metro-North and the Long Island Rail Road are going up by four and a half percent — in other words, commuters will pay $2.90 each way on subways and buses.