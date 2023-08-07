Photo Credit: Haim Zach / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Monday at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem with a US Democratic Congressional delegation, organized by AIPAC that was led by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and AIPAC President Michael Tuchin.

Netanyahu touched on several topics during the meeting, including an oblique reference to the ongoing nationwide by left-wing anarchists attempting to overthrow his government using their opposition to the government’s planned judicial reforms as an excuse.

Advertisement





Focusing on Israel’s leadership in the cybsersecurity arena, Netanyahu noted Israel’s rise in the sector to become one of the planet’s top five cyber powers. “AI is much, much, much bigger,” he commented. “The hype is not hype. It’s real.”

Netanyahu emphasized the future “belongs to the free societies who cooperate with each other to assure that our people, our citizens, get the benefits of AI and not its curses. We have plenty of both,” reiterating that “Israel has no better ally than the United States and the United States has no better ally than Israel. We are the innovation society.”

However, the prime minister said, “The most important thing is to produce a credible military threat to Iran. The other thing is use it. We don’t want a world in which Iran can threaten New York or Washington or Los Angeles or anything in between with nuclear weapons.”

Netanyahu said Iran will never been able to fulfill its vow to annihilate Israel. “We will do everything in our power, with or without this or that agreement, to defend ourselves,” he said.

“I wanted to thank you for your position on antisemitism, for your position on the mendacious attack on Israel as an apartheid state, for your support for Israel’s security and for supporting the President’s effort to expand the peace,” the prime minister added.

“These are hectic times but they’re also full of promise.”