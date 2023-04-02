Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Tdorante10

An ambulance ride in New York City doesn’t come cheap — but now the price of transport to a hospital is going to cost even more.

A 54-percent rate hike proposed in February by the FDNY has been approved, with the price of an ambulance ride set to soar from $900 to $1,385, effective May 1.

Advertisement





The fire department cited inflation and increased EMS staff salaries to justify the increase, which it claimed would be covered by insurance.

The charge per mile for hospital trips will also rise from $15 to $20 per mile, although the increase will be slightly smaller for advanced life support emergency transport.