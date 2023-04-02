Photo Credit: JewishPress.com
Hills in the northern Negev

The Weizmann Institute of Science is building a new observatory in the Negev, near kibbutz Neot Smadar.

The new observatory will consist of 48 telescopes – each featuring a 28-cm mirror – with an extremely wide field of view.

The new array will be equivalent to a 1.9 m-diameter telescope, and will possess the best sky scanning capabilities in the world – three times better than any other telescope on Earth.

While in initial stages of assembly several months ago, the array of telescopes already observed NASA’s DART vessel’s collision with the Dimorphos asteroid.

The project is headed by Prof. Eran Ofek and Dr. Sagi Ben-Ami of Weizmann’s Particle Physics and Astrophysics Department.

Prof. Ofek’s research is supported by the Rosa and Emilio Segre Research Award, the Sagol Weizmann-MIT Bridge Program and the Schwartz Reisman Collaborative Science Program.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

