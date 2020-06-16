Photo Credit: Hana Levi Julian

NYPD has determined “no criminality” after three police officers were poisoned by milkshakes they were served at the Shake Shack in lower Manhattan Monday night while on duty covering the ongoing George Floyd “protests.”

“After a thorough investigation by the NYPD Manhattan South investigators it has been determined that there was no criminality by shake shack’s employees,” NYPD Chief Rodney Harrison, chief of detectives, tweeted early Tuesday. Thus far there have not been any reports from other customers from the restaurant complaining of food poisoning or contaminated drink, nor from employees either.

The New York City Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association tweeted Monday night: “When NYC police officers cannot even take [a] mean without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level. We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment,” the police union warned its members.

#BREAKING When NYC police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level. We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment. pic.twitter.com/fbMMDOKqbV — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 16, 2020

Late Monday night the labor union for the New York City Detectives also condemned the incident as an attack on police, expressing its suspicions that the officers were “intentionally poisoned by one or more workers.”

The officers had complained of “not feeling well” before they were hospitalized.

At Bellevue Hospital, checking in on the police officers whose drinks were apparently poisoned at a lower Manhattan Shake Shack tonight. Also stopping by the scene to update the media. pic.twitter.com/D1sjHx8IsM — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 16, 2020

Police initially believed “a toxic substance, believed to be bleach, had been placed in their beverages.” The three officers were treated at Bellevue and then released.

The Shake Shack tweeted a statement saying it was “horrified” by the incident, adding the company was “working with the police in their investigation.”

We are horrified by the reports of police officers injured at our 200 Broadway Shack in Manhattan. We are working with the police in their investigation right now. — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) June 16, 2020

Our team is working hard to get the full picture. In the meantime, we’re relieved to hear the officers are all okay. https://t.co/rjJYFSYjZc — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) June 16, 2020

Employees at Shake Shack were questioned and a sample of the shake was taken to a lab for testing. It’s not yet clear how the incident could have occurred.