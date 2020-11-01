Photo Credit: Fadi Fahd / Flash 90

An explosive terror balloon attack was foiled on Sunday by alert Israeli adults who spotted the homemade bomb after it had landed in the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council district, near the Gaza border.

Sappers from the Israel Police bomb squad were summoned to the site to defuse the IED (improvised explosive device) that was attached to the balloon.

Gaza terrorists recently renewed their campaign of launching explosive and arson balloon bombs at the communities across the border, aiming the colorful clusters of floating Molotov cocktails and homemade bombs towards the Jewish families who live just a few minutes away.