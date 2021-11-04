Photo Credit: Courtesy, BioNTech / Wikimedia

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is again offering a COVID-19 pay-per-shot deal in the Big Apple — this time to parents of children ages five to eleven.

De Blasio told parents on Thursday they will receive $100 for each child vaccinated at a city-run inoculation site, beginning immediately. Walk-ins are accepted, as well as those with appointments.

BREAKING NEW$: Kids ages 5-11 are eligible to get the $100 vaccine incentive when they get the #COVID19 vaccine at a City-run site! ➡️ https://t.co/tgaFXTZW61 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 4, 2021

“Everyone can use a little more money around the holidays,” he said, “but most importantly we want our kids and our families to be safe.”

New Jersey children were also eligible immediately to receive the vaccine, Governor Phil Murphy said in a tweet.

Yesterday’s recommendation by @CDCgov to enable the administration of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 – 11 is an important step forward in ensuring that as many people as possible get vaccinated against COVID-19. New Jersey children are eligible effectively immediately. pic.twitter.com/ZIAwAc1nf6 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 3, 2021

Starting next Monday, children in New York will be able to receive the vaccine at their schools across the city, with 1,070 COVID-19 vaccination sites to be offering the shots. A parent or guardian must be with the child or have written or verbal consent by phone from that parent or guardian.

“We’re going to have a day for each school, when vaccination is provided at the school building itself,” de Blasio said. “We’re going to have lots of notice to parents. . . the school community is going to reach out to parents to let them know there will be an opportunity to get their child vaccinated in their own local school.”

Noting that many parents would prefer to go to their own pediatrician, the mayor said, “All choices are good choices, but we want to make it available and easy.”

He added that the vaccinations at the schools are “easy, convenient, free, as always.”