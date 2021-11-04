Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, now leader of the Knesset Opposition, retweeted a call by the Sephardic Orthodox Shas party for participants in a prayer rally on Friday at the Western Wall.

מחר, יום שישי, ראש חודש כסליו, בשעה 7 בבוקר, אני ועשרות חברי כנסת נגיע להתפלל בכותל המערבי שריד בית מקדשנו.

אני קורא לכל מי שקדושת הכותל חשובה לו להגיע ולהתפלל עמנו, כדי שחלילה המקום הקדוש לא יחולל. — אריה מכלוף דרעי (@ariyederi) November 4, 2021

“Everyone who values Jewish tradition” is being asked to arrive at the holy site to counter a gathering of the Women of the Wall, Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri wrote.

“Tomorrow, Friday, the first day of the month of Kislev at seven o’clock in the morning, accompanied by ten other Knesset members, I will be arriving at the Western Wall to pray at the last remaining section of our Holy Temple,” he wrote.

“I call on everyone who values the sanctity of the Kotel to come and pray together with us and ensure that the sanctity of this holy place is not defiled.”

The anti-Orthodox Women of the Wall group holds monthly services in the women’s section at the Western Wall. Sometimes men participate as well, even though their rituals take place in the women’s section, and sometimes the women manage to bring in a Torah scroll despite an edict from the Justice Ministry prohibiting the action.