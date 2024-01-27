Photo Credit: courtesy, NYPD / X

New York’s Finest warned pro-Hamas demonstrators this weekend via social media not to carry out their announced plans to “flood” a highway leading to JFK International Airport, and to attempt to shut down Terminal 4 at the airport itself.

The anarchists’ use of the word “Flood” is a direct reference to “Al Aqsa Flood,” the name of the war against Israel launched by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists on October 7th. On that Shabbat Simchat Torah, some 3,000 Hamas-led terrorists invaded southern Israel and slaughtered more than 1,200 people, including hundreds who were attending the “Super Nova” music festival at nearby Kibbutz Re’im, plus soldiers and local residents of 22 Jewish communities and several IDF military bases along the Gaza border. In many cases, the terrorists tortured their victims, mutilating, raping and dismembering them. Thousands were grievously injured in the attack, and more than 250 others were kidnapped and dragged into Gaza captivity.

The “Flood JFK for Gaza” event was set to begin from Brooklyn and Queens, first at 12 noon with a car caravan heading out from Brooklyn, then at 1 pm with a pedestrian “mobilization” at the Air Train station in Jamaica, Queens. The pro-terrorist activists were then set to “rally” at 2 pm outside the Arrivals Hall at JFK’s Terminal 4, the terminal that hosts El Al Airlines and other carriers flying to and from the Middle East.

“Trying to shut down an airport?” NYPD Assistant Commissioner Kaz Daughtry wrote in a post on the X social media platform. “You will be the one getting shut down! We respect peaceful protest but will not tolerate lawlessness. The NYPD stands ready to ensure that our airports are operational and that hardworking New Yorkers going on vacation are not inconvenienced.”

Retweeting that post, NYPD Chief of Patrol Chief John Chell added, “What can I say that has not been said. Dont (sic) flood our highways and inconvenience our hard working tax paying New Yorkers. If you do, we will try to flood our jail cells with you and take your car! On behalf of the 99.9% of New Yorkers, enough already! Strength and Honor!!!!!”

Multiple users on the platform praised the NYPD’s pro-active stance and urged police to “make good on your word. New York – and NYers – depend on you,” as one user wrote.

“They harass and bully and intimidate elderly people leaving funeral processions. They hover over diners in restaurants and scream at them. They screech at cancer patients. These people are vile and lawless, and they’re going to seriously hurt someone,” another user pointed out.

“Finally some push back to the anarchist terrorist supporters,” another wrote, with praises, encouragement and blessings added by numerous others.