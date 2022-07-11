Photo Credit: Pixabay / Torstensimon

New York State and New York City are teaming up to offer a new hotline for those who test positive for COVID-19 and don’t have a healthcare provider.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the hotline — 888-TREAT-NY — by the New York State Department of Health.

Advertisement



The move, announced Monday (July 11) came in accordance with an agreement to use the Virtual ExpressCare platform operated by NYC Health + Hospitals.

“We’ve made real progress in our fight against COVID-19, but as new variants continue to spread it’s important to continue to adapt and expand our efforts to protect New Yorkers,” Hochul said. “Our new COVID-19 treatment hotline will provide New Yorkers with better access to early treatments that help prevent severe illness,” she added.

“Every New Yorker deserves access to quality, accessible health care, regardless of their insurance status,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams commented.

“NYC Health + Hospitals’ Virtual ExpressCare has helped connect thousands of New Yorkers to COVID-19 resources and I’m proud that, through this partnership…New Yorkers across the state, regardless of whether they have a health care provider, will now have access to critical and lifesaving treatments.”

All New Yorkers outside of New York City, regardless of income or health insurance coverage who test COVID-19 positive, are eligible to be evaluated for treatment by calling 888-TREAT-NY (888-873-2869) or completing an evaluation at the NYS COVID-19 ExpressCare Therapeutics Access website, which includes a telemedicine visit. New York City residents should call 212-COVID-19.

The Hotline is available 24-hours per day, seven days a week and operated by Health + Hospitals professionals who have the clinical training to prescribe treatment and referrals if needed. The ExpressCare platform is a service that allows New Yorkers to receive virtual care from a NYC Health + Hospitals provider.

The telemedicine visit will include a clinical assessment by medical providers who will identify the appropriate COVID-19 treatment plan, which may include a prescription for Paxlovid or Molnupiravir, both antiviral medications proven to decrease hospitalization for those that are at risk for severe disease. When given soon after positive COVID-19 diagnosis these antivirals also help fight infection and shorten recovery time.

Under the agreement, insured patients will pay a co-pay amount based on their plan. For those without health insurance, the New York State Department of Health will cover the costs of the service, the governor’s office said.