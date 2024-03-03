Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

At approximately 4 PM on Saturday, in the vicinity of 42nd Street and 7th Avenue, an Uber driver discovered a grenade in the back seat just after dropping off a passenger.

#BREAKING ESU Truck on the way to alleged BOMB THREAT was Blocked by Pro-palestine Protesters – Multiple Arrests NYC. Uber driver reported finding a GRENADE left in the back of his car, prompting police to rush to the scene as thousands of protesters marching blocked the road. pic.twitter.com/iMrGtY1TRk — Oliya Scootercaster ? (@ScooterCasterNY) March 3, 2024

Police successfully established a security perimeter around the vehicle harboring the grenade, effectively shutting down both vehicular and pedestrian traffic on 42nd Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues.

Subsequent investigation by the NYPD bomb squad revealed that the grenade was inert and merely a novelty item.

Grenade was left in a Uber in Times Square today as anti-Israel protestors marched in that direction and impeded cops from reaching the scene quickly. Thankfully the grenade was inert and no one was injured. In the video a mob of people swarmed the car as police moved in. pic.twitter.com/d5uifA9me5 — Paul A. Szypula ?? (@Bubblebathgirl) March 3, 2024

Law enforcement officers in riot gear began efforts to disperse protesters, resulting in an escalation to physically pushing several demonstrators to the ground.