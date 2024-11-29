Photo Credit: Sagie / Flickr

Pro-Hamas demonstrators disrupted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, briefly halting its iconic procession as police swiftly intervened to restore order.

A group of protesters, some carrying Palestinian flags and signs declaring, “Don’t celebrate genocide!” entered the parade route at Sixth Avenue and West 55th Street at around 9:25 AM. They positioned themselves directly in front of the Ronald McDonald balloon, bringing the massive spectacle to a temporary standstill.

The interruption provoked sharp reactions from onlookers, with some jeering at the demonstrators and urging them to leave. Within minutes, officers from the New York Police Department descended on the scene, detaining approximately 25 protesters who refused to comply with orders to clear the street.

Videos circulating online show officers handcuffing individuals, some forcibly, and escorting them away. The NYPD later stated that the arrests occurred “without incident,” though footage suggested moments of tension during the removals. The protesters were taken to a processing center at One Police Plaza, where they faced pending charges.

Thursday’s demonstration marked the second consecutive year that antisemitic rioters have targeted the Thanksgiving parade to draw attention to their hatful cause. A similar protest in 2022 involved demonstrators gluing their hands to the pavement, also resulting in arrests.

In a statement earlier this week, Mayor Eric Adams had cautioned against attempts to disrupt the event, which annually attracts millions of spectators. “To those who think they can play the role of the Grinch this Thanksgiving, think again,” the mayor said. “We are prepared to ensure this parade proceeds without interruption.”

While the protest delayed the procession momentarily, the parade soon resumed, allowing the colorful balloons, floats, and performers to continue their march through Midtown Manhattan.

