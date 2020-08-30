Photo Credit: TheBelaaz

Staten Island Police and SISP Shmira members arrived on the scene moments after a synagogue was bombarded with eggs in what appears to be a hate crime, TheBelaaz tweeted early Sunday morning, adding that Police are investigating.

??✡️ — FOOTAGE: Staten Island Police and @SISPshmira members are on scene moments after a synagogue was bombarded with eggs in what appears to be a hate crime. Police investigating. pic.twitter.com/p1fZLqN6aR — Belaaz (@TheBelaaz) August 30, 2020

According to an unsubstantiated report, the attacked synagogue belonged to the Gerer Chassidic movement which has settled on SI over the past few years and established the shtiebel and a talmud Torah.

Just Now: Staten Island Shmira members on scene moments after a local synagogue was bombard with eggs. #StopTheHate pic.twitter.com/dPbnsas2ry — Staten Island Shmira (@SISPshmira) August 30, 2020

This story will be updated.