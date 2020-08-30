Photo Credit: TheBelaaz

Staten Island Police and SISP Shmira members arrived on the scene moments after a synagogue was bombarded with eggs in what appears to be a hate crime, TheBelaaz tweeted early Sunday morning, adding that Police are investigating.

According to an unsubstantiated report, the attacked synagogue belonged to the Gerer Chassidic movement which has settled on SI over the past few years and established the shtiebel and a talmud Torah.

This story will be updated.

