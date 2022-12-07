Photo Credit: DS Levi

The minimum wage in New York State – outside New York City – will rise on the final day of 2022.

The current minimum statewide minimum wage is $13.20, but will rise by a dollar to $14.20 per hour on the day before Jan. 1, 2023.

In New York City, Long Island and Westchester County the minimum hourly wage currently stands at $15 an hour. That rate is not going to change.

A new bill under consideration in the State Legislature, however, would increase that figure to $21.25 by January 2027 for the entire state.

It is also important to note that the New York City minimum wage of $15 does not apply to those who work in the hospitality and food service industry, all of whose minimum wages are considerably lower.