Photo Credit: NYC Councilmember Inna Vernikov / Twitter

The “swatting” wave of fake bomb threats that is sweeping America has arrived at synagogues in Brooklyn, including several in the Flatbush neighborhood as well as elsewhere in New York City, according to the Flatbush Jewish Community Center (FJCC) and other sources.

A number of synagogues were evacuated briefly out of an abundance of caution, but the NYPD said the emails are false, although it is continuing to investigate. Among the synagogues that received the unconfirmed threats was the well-known Shaare Zion Congregation, one of the largest in Brooklyn’s Syrian Jewish community.

Advertisement





Hundreds of US synagogues and Jewish facilities have been targeted by false bomb threats and “swatting” incidents over the past weekend alone; the FBI has issued a holiday season security warning in response.

Bomb Threats at Dozen-Plus New York Synagogues

More than a dozen synagogues in New York were “swatted” with false bomb threats earlier this month as well. “These threats have been happening for months, but as a new wave comes on, we are in contact with law enforcement and offering assistance to communities,” the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said in a post on X.

“Similar threats have been occurring recently around the country and have all been deemed false reports,” FJCC told synagogue leaders. “NYPD is investigating.”

FBI Investigating Record 199 Swatting Incidents Last Weekend

Last week, the FBI and the Secure Community Network (SCN) tracked a staggering 199 swatting incidents and false bomb threats across the country targeting Jewish facilities within a 24 hour period.

People in the community are being told, “As always, if you see something, say something by calling 800-577-TIPS (8477).”