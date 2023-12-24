Photo Credit: Samaria Regional Council

The tomb of the Biblical Yehoshua (Joshua) ben Nun was defaced for the second time in as many weeks by Palestinian Authority supporters of the Hamas terrorist organization, according to the Samaria Regional Council.

Inscriptions supporting Hamas were spray-painted along with several swastikas on to the walls of the compound, located in the Arab village of Kifal Harat, in Samaria.

“Twice in a fortnight indicates damage to deterrence,” Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan warned. “The enemy in Gaza and the enemy in Samaria have one goal: the destruction of the State of Israel and the murder of Jews.”

Dagan called on the Israeli government and security forces to “deal with these barbaric terrorists the way America dealt with ISIS.

“On our watch, Samaria will not turn into Hamastan or Fatahstan,” Dagan declared. “The fact that such an incident is happening for the second time in two weeks indicates serious damage to Israeli deterrence, which must be restored.”

Last week Joshua’s Tomb was renovated and repainted with help from the IDF as part of the effort to remove all the antisemitic graffiti and calls to support Hamas spray-painted on to the compound.