The US Department of Agriculture has launched its annual USDA Meals for Kids program, distributing free meals in local schools during the summer months.

Approved sites can serve meals to kids up to age 18, at no cost.

At least four of the nine sites in Brooklyn are located in Jewish areas: two in Midwood, one in Borough Park and one in Williamsburg. In addition, there are two sites in the Sheepshead Bay area, close to the Jewish section of Marine Park.

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), as it is known, is a federally-funded, state-administered program that reimburses providers who serve free healthy meals to children and teens up to age 18 in low-income areas during the summer months when school is not in session.

To find the site closest to you as well as hours of operation and contact information, type your address in the interactive map by clicking here.