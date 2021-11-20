Photo Credit: Orionist / Wikipedia / Public Domain

The twitter account of the Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel exposed a shocking video of demonstrators in Brooklyn, New York marching in protest against Israel on Friday night, in response to the “not guilty” verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Palestinian flags ?? leads at New York City protests against the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin. These demonstrations were promoted by Equality for Flatbush, which features “Black Lives for Palestine” on its website (https://t.co/fSiJv7Wnmu). pic.twitter.com/zMwCsL2I06 — IBSI (@IbsiNow) November 20, 2021

The protesters at the Rittenhouse verdict protest waved PLO flags and yelled , “If Palestine doesn’t (get “justice”) shut (the system) down!”, “Free, free, Palestine!” and “Intifada, Intifada”.

What connection Israel has to Kyle Rittenhouse or his not guilty verdict remains unclear.

According to IBSI, this demonstration was promoted by the group Equality for Flatbush.

Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two of them during the August 2020 riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse claimed he had acted in self-defense after being attacked by the people he shot. Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilt on all charges against him.

Rioting and looting have broken out in multiple locations across the United States in response to the not guilty verdict.

Demonstrators took to the streets in New York as part of nationwide protests in reaction to the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal on Friday. https://t.co/8Da4wxKWo8 pic.twitter.com/8DeYpsAlxx — ABC News (@ABC) November 20, 2021