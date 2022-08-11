Photo Credit: Pixabay

A young Orthodox Jewish husband and father was shot and killed Wednesday on the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast at approximately 3.41 pm in Washington DC while at work, DC police said.

Aryeh Wolf was reportedly working at a construction property when he was shot, but further details are not yet known.

Wolf was a resident of Baltimore together with his wife and six-month-old child.

The victim’s mother is a principal at a local Bais Yaakov; his grandparents also live in Baltimore.

The funeral is set for Thursday at Levinson’s.

The Metropolitan Police Department has offered up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator/s of this heinous murder.

Those with information are asked to call 202-727-9099, or send a text to the TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.