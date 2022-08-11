Photo Credit: Wikimedia / N509FZ

Following joint work by the Israel Ministry of Tourism and the Foreign Ministry, the final details were closed related to the return of a direct air route between Seoul and Tel Aviv, starting in January 2023.

Korean Air, which stopped its flights due to the outbreak of the corona pandemic in 2020, will once again fly to Israel from January 2023, with three weekly flights.

South Korea is an important market for incoming tourism to Israel, in part thanks to its large Christian market. Before the pandemic, in 2019, about 60,000 tourists arrived in Israel from Korea. That number is expected to grow with the renewal of the direct air route.

This was made possible thanks to the work of the Israel Ministry of Tourism in Korea, Mrs. Jules Chu, who in previous years worked vigorously with the airline to renew direct flights, and thanks to the support of the Israeli Ambassador to Korea Akiva Tor.

Israel Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov spoke with the Korean Ambassador to Israel Su Dong-Go, congratulating him on the decision to strengthen the relationship between the countries.

“We continue to market Israel by opening air routes from new destinations from Israel and through many other ways,” the Tourism Minister said.

“This is how tourism increases, how prices go down, and this is how Israel connects to the world. Incoming tourism to Israel makes a significant and important contribution to Israel’s economy and to its image. Our objective is to meet the goal I have set: 10 million tourists annually by 2030.”