The polls have closed, and the ballot counting has started, with all eyes across the country — and around the world — glued to televisions and computer screens while the numbers are coming in.

So far, the Democratic Party has retained its control of the House of Representative according to all media reports.

It is not as clear in the Senate, however, where Democrats have 43 seats, Republicans have 37 and Independents have 2, but 51 seats are needed for a majority.

In Kentucky, Republican Senator Mitch McConnell has been re-elected for another term.

In Pennsylvania, election officials have said they will not continue counting anymore tonight, given the fact that mail-in ballots are still in play, and are deferring the final count to Friday.

The race has been called for Republican contender and incumbent President Donald Trump in the following states thus far (with Electoral College votes):

Alabama – 9

Arkansas – 6

Indiana – 11

Kansas – 6

Kentucky – 8

Louisiana – 8

Maine – 4

Missouri – 10

Nebraska – 5

North Dakota –

South Carolina – 9

South Dakota – 3

Tennessee – 11

West Virginia – 5

Wyoming – 3

So far, the race has been called for Democratic contender and former Vice President Joe Biden in the following states thus far (with Electoral College votes):

Colorado – 9

Connecticut – 7

Delaware – 3

Illinois – 20

Maryland – 10

Massachusetts – 11

New Jersey – 14

Rhode Island – 4

Vermont – 3

Virginia – 13

Washington DC – 3

A quick look at some of the battleground states will show just how close the race still is:

In North Carolina, Biden currently is ahead but only by 2 percentage points.

In Florida, Trump is ahead, but only by 3 percentage points.

In Texas, Trump is running just 0.3 percentage points ahead of Biden at present.

Trump has definitely won the state of South Carolina, and with 71 percent of the vote reporting, he has taken the lead in Ohio.

And all the numbers are still changing so the jury’s still out.