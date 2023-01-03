Photo Credit: Israel Air Force / Twitter
New additions to Israel's fleet of F-35 'Adir' stealth fighter jets.

Lockheed Martin had a record year in 2022 global sales of its F-35 stealth fighter jets, with 894 of the aircraft already delivered, and waiting to be delivered around the world.

Seventeen air forces – including the Israeli Air Force – have acquired the aircraft, accumulating 602,000 flight hours by 1,870 pilots and 13,500 maintenance personnel, according to Israel Defense.

Advertisement



Last year the company delivered 141 F-35 stealth fighter jets to customers, in addition to a contract signed with the Pentagon to deliver 398 more of the aircraft in coming years.

The F-35 has a unique ability to collect and analyze information while operating in the combat arena and can distribute that data to forces sharing its mission.

The new aircraft include the TR-3 innovative software that has a core processor with advanced computing capability, a panoramic cockpit configuration, and enlarged memory unit.

Israel was the first country to purchase the F-35 – in October 2010 — as part of its foreign aid package with the United States. The aircraft became operational in Israel’s Air Force in December 2017 and slowly, the planes were delivered a few at a time.

The IAF operates three F-35I squadrons at Nevatim Air Base – the 140th, 116th and 117th. As of November 2022, there are 36 F-35I ‘Adir’ stealth fighter jets in the Israel Air Force, along with a testbed stationed at the Flight Test Center at Tel Nof Air Base. By 2024, Israel will have received 14 more F-35I aircraft, bringing the total number to 50 ‘Adir’ stealth fighter jets.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleHezbollah’s Nasrallah Delivers Live Address, Still Alive and Kicking
Next articleBank of Israel Hikes Interest Rates Again, This Time to 3.75%
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR