Photo Credit: Israel Air Force / Twitter

Lockheed Martin had a record year in 2022 global sales of its F-35 stealth fighter jets, with 894 of the aircraft already delivered, and waiting to be delivered around the world.

Seventeen air forces – including the Israeli Air Force – have acquired the aircraft, accumulating 602,000 flight hours by 1,870 pilots and 13,500 maintenance personnel, according to Israel Defense.

Last year the company delivered 141 F-35 stealth fighter jets to customers, in addition to a contract signed with the Pentagon to deliver 398 more of the aircraft in coming years.

The F-35 has a unique ability to collect and analyze information while operating in the combat arena and can distribute that data to forces sharing its mission.

The new aircraft include the TR-3 innovative software that has a core processor with advanced computing capability, a panoramic cockpit configuration, and enlarged memory unit.

Israel was the first country to purchase the F-35 – in October 2010 — as part of its foreign aid package with the United States. The aircraft became operational in Israel’s Air Force in December 2017 and slowly, the planes were delivered a few at a time.

The IAF operates three F-35I squadrons at Nevatim Air Base – the 140th, 116th and 117th. As of November 2022, there are 36 F-35I ‘Adir’ stealth fighter jets in the Israel Air Force, along with a testbed stationed at the Flight Test Center at Tel Nof Air Base. By 2024, Israel will have received 14 more F-35I aircraft, bringing the total number to 50 ‘Adir’ stealth fighter jets.