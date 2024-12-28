Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense

Israeli Defense Forces intercepted a ballistic missile fired at the Jewish State at around 2:12 am Saturday by Iran’s Yemeni proxy, the Houthis.

The Red Alert warning siren was triggered in Jerusalem, the Dead Sea region and in Judea and Samaria, forcing millions of Israeli families to grab their children and race for shelter.

“A missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force prior to crossing into Israeli territory,” the IDF said. “Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.”

The US-operated THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) system helped take down the missile, Israeli media reported. The system has been deployed in Israel for months in anticipation of another eventual Iranian attack on the Jewish STate.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree took responsibility for the attack late Saturday afternoon. “We launched a ‘Palestine 2’ ballistic missile at the Nevatim Air Base and successfully hit it,” he said.

However, the IDF confirmed the interception of the missile by the Arrow aerial defense system.

Less than half an hour after the Houthi announcement taking responsibility for the attack, the Houthis reported the US and UK were attacking targets in the Hajjah district in northern Yemen.

At least 10 hypersonic ballistic missiles and nine long-range explosive drones have been fired at Israel by the Iranian proxy so far this month.

