Photo Credit: Screenshot / YouTube

US President Joe Biden is expected to arrive in Israel on July 14, multiple Israeli media reported Sunday evening, following the White House postponement of the trip, originally set to take place this month.

Biden Visit to Israel Delayed to July

Advertisement



Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, who also writes for Axios, broke the story on Sunday night, quoting a US National Security Council spokesperson who reportedly told him, “We are planning a trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia in July,” but the date isn’t final yet.

Ravid reported that Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia is expected to talk place July 15-16, quoting an “Israeli official.”

Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia is expected for July 15-16, Israeli official tells me https://t.co/qIsHymU56D — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) June 12, 2022

“The trip comes in the context of a significant agenda with Saudi Arabia, Israel and the other countries of the Middle East,” Ravid reported, quoting the spokesperson.

A White House National Security Council Spokeswoman adds: The trip’s agenda is focused on delivering results for the American people as well as ending wars and leading through diplomacy to bring stability to the Middle East region. We have no further trip details to confirm — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) June 12, 2022

“The trip’s agenda is focused on delivering results for the American people as well as ending wars and leading through diplomacy to bring stability to the Middle East region. We have no further trip details to confirm,” the spokesperson added.

The date has not yet been firmed up, according to the Bennett government, which said that until the White House makes the announcement, anything can change.

That announcement is expected sometime within the next 24 hours, Israel’s Channel 13 News reported.

Biden’s itinerary is to include visits to Israel, the Palestinian Authority and Saudi Arabia, where he will reportedly meet with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman (MBS).

High-Ranking US Diplomat to Visit Jerusalem, Ramallah

Israeli National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata was slated to meet Sunday with US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, who arrived in Israel on Saturday in advance of the president’s visit.