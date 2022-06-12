Photo Credit: The Mapping Project

US Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Edward J. Markey (D-MA) this weekend roundly condemned “The Mapping Project” – a detailed graphic aimed at illustrating all entities believed by its progressive creators to pose a threat to their version of society as they want it to be.

The project was created by a Boston-area pro-Palestinian Authority activist collective aligned with the international Boycott, Divest & Sanctions (BDS) economic war on Israel, one that is not only antisemitic but appears clearly dedicated to total anarchy.

“At this moment of rising anti-Semitism, racist attacks, and political violence, this ‘mapping’ of the Jewish community is dangerous and irresponsible. We strongly condemn anti-Semitism and will continue working for the safety of all vulnerable people at home and abroad,” Warren and Markey said in their statement issued Friday (June 10).

Warren and Markey both allegedly “complicit in … Zionism” are among those whose information appears on the site. “Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren supports Israel’s ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from their homeland, while advocating for the interests of US weapons developers in Congress,” according to the site.

Four US Representatives, including three from Massachusetts (Ayanna Pressley, Jake Auchincloss, Seth Moulton) and one from New York (Ritchie Torres) joined the two senators in warning that the map could incite violence against American Jews.

“The BDS movement put together “a mapping project” that accuses Jewish and “Zionist” institutions of various evils in American society,” Torres wrote in a tweet on June 8. “Scapegoating is a common symptom of Antisemitism, which at its core is a conspiracy theory.”

The map is intended to show “how local support for the colonization of Palestine is structurally tied to policing, evictions and privatization locally, and to US imperialist projects worldwide.” It is enthusiastically supported by BDS Boston, the local chapter of the international Boycott, Divest & Sanctions economic war campaign against Israel.

From our friends at the Mapping Project! Their map and articles illustrate how local support for the colonization of Palestine is structurally tied to policing, evictions, and privatization locally, and to US imperialist projects worldwide.

Check it out: https://t.co/HpNaCvxUXS pic.twitter.com/fzyFP5uERE — BDS Boston (@BDSBoston) June 3, 2022

Creators of The Mapping Project explain on the site that their map is really somewhat of a target list, saying the project reveals “the local entities and networks that enact devastation, so we can dismantle them. Every entity has an address, every network can be disrupted.”

The interactive map lists 482 entities and includes 1,357 links, among which are the names, addresses and information about staff members of more than 70 Jewish organizations, institutions and individuals connected to the Jewish community.

Included on that list, in addition to Senator Warren, are the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Jewish Teen Foundation of Greater Boston, Jewish National Fund (regional office), The Jewish Journal, Combined Jewish Philanthropies (CJP), American Jewish Committee of New England, Yachad New England, Boston United Pentecostal Church (no idea why), Hadassah, Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis (CAMERA) and the Friends of the Arava Institute NGO, among dozens of others.

Nor did anti-Israel leftist Jewish organizations such as J Street Boston Chapter and the New Israel Fund local chapter manage to escape, in much the same way thoroughly assimilated German Jews were listed as targets for Hitler’s ‘Final Solution.’

Each is carefully mapped out, with a graphic showing links to financial support and type of entity, and a companion description showing the entity’s address and number of linkages.

For example, CAMERA is described as being “Complicit in: Propaganda/Normalization, US Imperialism, Zionism” with information about its founders, its mailing address, its Form 990 tax filing for 2019 and its membership in the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) of Greater Boston, as well as all the organizations with which it has ties.

Among the so-called “harm categories” listed on the map are Zionism, US Imperialism, Ethnic Cleansing/Displacement (‘Gentrification’), Policing and more.

“Charity is fundamentally misconstrued as a selfless and generous act,” says a statement on the site describing an article explaining US tax law regarding charitable donations.

“In reality, charitable donations are supporting the colonization of Palestine and violence worldwide.”