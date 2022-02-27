Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore

The Republican Jewish Coalition on Sunday condemned “in the strongest possible terms” Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s appearance at the white nationalist America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC) with Nazi-sympathizer Nick Fuentes.

Nicholas Fuentes is a white nationalist political commentator. The Anti-Defamation League has described him as a white supremacist. His YouTube channel was suspended permanently in February 2020 for violating the social network’s hate speech policy. Fuentes has described himself as an American nationalist, Christian conservative, and paleoconservative (it means an upholder of Christian values.) He has expressed antisemitic views and is a Holocaust denier. He is also opposed to women’s right to vote.

Advertisement



In January 2019, Fuentes aired a monologue in which he compared the Holocaust to a cookie-baking operation. He later disputed ever denying the Holocaust, calling his monologue a “lampoon.”

“It is appalling and outrageous that a Member of Congress would share a platform with an individual who has actively spread antisemitic bile, mocked the Holocaust, and promoted dangerous anti-Israel conspiracy theories,” the RJC wrote in an email. “We also condemn Congressman Paul Gosar’s participation in the same event via video address after appearing in person last year.”

“This has absolutely no place in the Republican Party, and RJC will actively oppose anyone who associates with Nick Fuentes, AFPAC, and their ilk,” the RJC wrote.