Photo Credit: Army Spc. Brian Pearson

The Russian embassy in Washington DC warned on Wednesday if the United States sends its Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, it would be considered yet another provocative step that may lead to “unpredictable consequences.”

On March 9, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the US European Command announced it would be sending two Patriot air defense systems to Poland to “proactively counter any potential threat to US and Allied forces and NATO territory.” The Russians were not happy back then, but are now becoming positively alarmed at what they consider a US direct involvement in the war.

Advertisement







The embassy’s statement charged that “an information campaign has been launched in the US about alleged preparations for sending cutting-edge air defense systems to Kiev. If this is confirmed, we will witness yet another provocative step by the administration that may lead to unpredictable consequences. Continued deliveries of arms will only strengthen the Zelensky regime and push it to new crimes against civilians in Donbas, the Kherson, and the Zaporizhzhia regions.”

The MIM-104 Patriot is a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, the primary of its kind used by the US Army and several allied countries. Manufactured by Raytheon, the Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target PATRIOT replaced the Nike Hercules system as the Army’s primary high to medium air defense system and the MIM-23 Hawk medium tactical air defense system. The Patriot system is expected to stay in use at least through 2040.

According to the Russians, “Even without delivery of the Patriot systems, the United States is increasingly drawn into the conflict in the post-Soviet republic.”

“The weapons flow is growing, and the training of servicemen is expanding. The Ukrainian army is being supplied with intelligence data. Sending American military specialists to the combat zone is discussed more and more often. In addition, US citizens participate in the confrontation as mercenaries,” the embassy complained.

“Washington’s strategy causes enormous damage not only to the Russian-American relations but also creates additional risks for global security. It is the United States that is responsible for the prolongation and escalation of the Ukrainian conflict,” the Russians warned.

The IDF Air Defense Command operates Patriot batteries with Israeli upgrades with the designation Yahalom (Hebrew for diamond).