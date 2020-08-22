Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon / GPO

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to arrive in Israel for a quick visit this Monday.

According to the Hebrew-language N12 television news station, Pompeo and top Israeli government officials will discuss issues related to the normalization of relations signed with the United Arab Emirates, as well as the situation with Iran and China.

Following his visit Pompeo is expected to head to the United Arab Emirates.

Political leaders in Israel have been in turmoil for several days due to reports the US has closed a deal to sell F-35 stealth fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates following the announcement of the peace deal with Israel.

There was a negative reaction among Blue & White faction members against Netanyahu’s behavior in signing the agreement without first updating Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi in real time on the talks — particularly with the possibility that the agreement might result in the sale of advanced aircraft between the Americans and the Emirates.