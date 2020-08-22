Photo Credit: Fadi Fahd/Flash90

A Code Red alarm was sounded on Saturday night in Sderot and in the Gaza Strip Envelope settlements. The IDF said it had identified a failed launch from Gaza that fell inside the Strip.

On Saturday morning, the IDF used tanks to attack Hamas military positions in the southern Gaza Strip.

Advertisement



Code Red alarms were sounded Friday night in several areas of the Gaza Strip Envelope and Sderot. The IDF confirmed that one launch had been identified and intercepted by the Iron Dome system.

MDA said no casualties were reported in the incident.

At the same time, an incendiary balloon was found on the rooftop of a building in Beer Sheva. There were no casualties and no damage to property.

Meanwhile, 35 fires erupted since Saturday morning in the Gaza Strip Envelope as a result of incendiary balloons launched from the Gaza Strip. One of the fires broke out in the greenhouses of Moshav Netiv HaAsara in the Ashkelon Beach Regional Council.

טרור בלוני התבערה: שריפה פרצה בין שדרות לאור הנר@Itsik_zuarets (צילום: אלירם כליף) pic.twitter.com/72EHItmGzs — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 22, 2020

Early Saturday morning, IDF tanks attacked Hamas military positions in the Gaza Strip, in response to the rocket that had been fire at Israel Friday night and was intercepted by the Iron Dome system. Another rocket fired landed in the Gaza Strip.

טרור בלוני התבערה | תיעוד: פעולות כיבוי השריפה שפרצה במושב נתיב העשרה שבמועצה האזורית חוף אשקלון@Itsik_zuarets (צילום: אמנון זיו) pic.twitter.com/oZ64kjPICA — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 22, 2020

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Minister Michael Biton who serves under him in the Defense Ministry, both announced that Israel is determined to retaliate for every singe infraction from Gaza. At the same time, sources in the terrorist organizations in Gaza told the Lebanese newspaper al-Akhbar that all the factions in the Gaza Strip have also agreed to respond immediately and in a coordinated manner to any attack on outposts in the Gaza Strip “according to the agreed rules of confrontation.”

And so we now have a continuous chain of retaliations and counter-retaliations, with both sides invested in not missing a beat lest they appear weak and conciliatory. This will probably go on for a while.

According to Al-Akhbar, the terrorist groups are most concerned with Israel’s returning to its policy of eliminating their leaders, and have threatened “a very large and coordinated response,” should such a policy be undertaken. Which suggests, of course, that the only way to get out of this maze is to start taking out those terrorist leaders.

Israeli artillery shelled locations in the Gaza Strip and its navy opened fire at fishermen’s boats in the northern Gaza coast, WAFA reported Saturday. Two shells were fired at a location east of the town of Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip, destroying the site and causing fire but no casualties. Three shells were fired at a location east of Rafah city, also in the south of the Strip, destroying it.

Meanwhile, Israeli navy boats opened fire at Arab fishing boats, in the north of the Gaza Strip, damaging some, WAFA reported.

Israel is blockading all fishing off the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the daily incendiary balloons. It also prevents fuel from entering Gaza, which has brought down the power output in the Strip to 25% of its normal capacity.