Photo Credit: Aha Davis Zadok El (a.k.a. Nathaniel Davis) Facebook

Squad Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo) has a bodyguard named Nathaniel Davis she reportedly paid $137,000 since hiring his services in 2020. In a Tuesday interview with the Washington Free Beacon, Davis claimed, among other things, that he is the Jewish high priest.

In an earlier interview, Davis also claimed he controls tornado storms and earthquakes with his hate and is well-versed in blood rituals to ruin his enemies. He was born 109 trillion years ago, and is an intergalactic master of psychic self-defense, who, according to the WFB (Meet the Anti-Semitic Spiritual Guru on Cori Bush’s Payroll), spends his days “tending to his crops and spreading anti-Semitic conspiracies.”

Rep. Bush was under fire last July, for associating with an antisemitic activist who once said she wanted to burn “every Israeli” alive. Neveen Ayesh, a member of the Missouri chapter of American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), helped Bush organize fundraisers. Ayesh is also on the record with her 2014 statement, “I want to set Israel on fire with my own hands & watch it burn to ashes along with every Israeli in it.”

Davis, a former member of the antisemitic New Black Panther Party, has tweeted that the Rothschild family “runs the Western Hemisphere.” And in a July 17, 2020, Facebook live stream, which we cannot embed here on account of the expletives, Davis said that agriculture is key to liberating the blacks of St. Louis from “the families that run the planet” who unleashed COVID-19 to murder 99 percent of humanity.

But after the interview with him had been published, Davis became upset about his depiction as an antisemite. He contacted the paper to argue that it’s impossible for him to be antisemitic because he is a member of the tribe of Issachar, one of the lost tribes of Israel.

“That makes me Hebrew. How can I be antisemitic?” Davis asked the Free Beacon, stressing: “You’re literally dealing with the priesthood, literally.”

OK, a few problems. The most obvious: the priesthood, literally, was given to the children of Aharon, Moses’ brother, who was from the very much un-lost tribe of Levy. The other issue: can Davis be both 109 trillion years old and a member of the lost tribe of Issachar?

Andrew Kerr, who wrote both reports, noted that “Davis’s claims to supernatural abilities and antisemitic leanings made him a perfect fit for Bush, who once worked as a faith healer for a religious sect that claims the power to resurrect the dead through prayer. … She’s also a vocal supporter of the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement.”

Yes, she is.

Davis called up Kerr and asked, “If you could retract the whole antisemite, because I’m not, man. I’m not. I got bar mitzvah’ed in this city. There’s no way I can be antisemite. No way. You didn’t complete your homework.”

Incidentally, Davis won’t comment on the monthly $5,000 salary he receives from the Congresswoman, as documented by the Federal Election Commission. He says he and Bush have a “non-disclosure agreement.”

