Photo Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO

The United States is set to impose new sanctions against Iran in the coming days following its unprecedented multi-front attack last Sunday (April 14) on the State of Israel.

The sanctions will come as part of a comprehensive response to the attack by the G7 (Group of Seven) nations from countries comprising the world’s leading economies.

“In the coming days, the United States will impose new sanctions targeting Iran, including its missile and drone program as well as new sanctions against entities supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran’s Defense Ministry,” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement issued Tuesday from the White House.

“We anticipate that our allies and partners will soon be following with their own sanctions,” he said.

The Israeli government considers that attack to have been a formal declaration of war, according to President Isaac Herzog, during an interview with Sky News hours after the Islamic Republic fired some 350 suicide explosive drones, cruise missiles and “Emad” long-range missiles at the Jewish State.

“We [also] continue to work through the Department of Defense and US Central Command (CENTCOM) to further strengthen and expand the successful integration of air and missile defense and early warning systems across the Middle East to further erode the effectiveness of Iran’s missile and UAV capabilities,” Sullivan added.

“These new sanctions and other measures will continue a steady drumbeat of pressure to contain and degrade Iran’s military capacity and effectiveness and confront the full range of its problematic behaviors.”