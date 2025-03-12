Photo Credit: courtesy, Beit Issie Shapiro

Children with disabilities from Beit Issie Shapiro and their parents proudly displayed their special wheelchair-accessible Purim costumes on Wednesday in a visit to the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.



Israel’s First Lady Michal Herzog hosted the delegation, with President Isaac Herzog making an unscheduled appearance as well.

The pre-Purim event celebrated the tenth anniversary of the organization’s “Dream Costumes” initiative, which incorporated each child’s mobility device as a key part of an original Purim costume created by designers from the Holon Institute of Technology (HIT) and from WIX.

