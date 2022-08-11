Photo Credit: MEMRI / YouTube screenshot

It appears the Iranian mullahs have figured out how to grow little terrorist sleeper cells among the general population in the United States.

A video posted July 27, 2022 to the ‘Islamic TV on YouTube’ channel shows Shiite children in Houston, Texas, performing a song titled, “Salute Commander,” an Iranian children’s anthem pledging allegiance to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The video was downloaded and translated by the MEMRI (Middle East Media Research Institute) project.

The words of the song, according to MEMRI, include an oath to be a martyr (“shaheed”) “one day when you need me.”

The video was also posted to the Facebook and YouTube social media accounts of the Islamic Education Center of Houston but was later removed.

The children perform the song in English and Farsi. The song’s lyrics say: “[Khamenei] is calling on his children, his soldiers… In spite of my age, I will be your army’s commander…May my father and mother be sacrificed for you, I will sacrifice everything for you…I make an oath to be your martyr, Ali.”

The song’s original Farsi lyrics include a pledge to follow in the footsteps of IRGC Qods Force Commander General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstrike in 2020.

“Salute, commander [the Hidden Imam]! Salute, from the brave generation that has been left behind. Salute, commander [the Hidden Imam]! Seyyed Ali [Khamenei] is calling on his children, his soldiers, who were born in the 2010s,” the children sing.

In February 2019, the Islamic Education Center of Houston had held a ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran. At the ceremony, children sang: “Khamenei is our leader, we are his soldiers. . .

“In spite of my age, I will be your army’s commander. Don’t look at my young age.

“May my father and mother be sacrificed for you. I will sacrifice everything for you. I will sacrifice everything for you.

“I make an oath, one day when you need me. I make an oath, to be your martyr, Ali.

“A very long time has passed. Every nation is full of tears. Don’t worry about it, O my Allah. Your soldiers are here without fear.”