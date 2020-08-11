President Donald Trump was escorted out of a news briefing by the Secret Service on Monday, after shots were fired outside the White House. A Secret Service agent interrupted the president and whispered into his ear, and the president responded saying, “Oh!” and “What’s happening,” as he was quickly ushered out of the press room and the White House was placed on lockdown.

The president came back nine minutes later and informed the reporters that a man had been shot and that the situation was under control.

Advertisement



The Secret Service confirmed there had been “an officer involved shooting at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Ave. Law enforcement officials are on the scene.”

Statement from U.S. Secret Service on officer involved shooting: pic.twitter.com/vMP9ypuNh5 — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 11, 2020

Trump said he had been taken to the Oval Office, near the briefing room, after he was escorted out.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought were also taken out of the press room.