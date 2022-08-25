Photo Credit: Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorge Intriago

US forces responded Wednesday evening to rocket attacks at two sites in Syria, destroying three vehicles and equipment used to launch some of the rockets, according to a press release of the US Central Command Communication Integration. Initial assessments indicate that two or three suspected Iran-backed militants conducting one of the attacks were killed during the US response.

The attacks began at approximately 7:20 PM local time in Syria when several rockets landed inside the perimeter of Mission Support Site Conoco in northeast Syria. Shortly after, additional rockets landed in the vicinity of Mission Support Site Green Village.

One US service member in Mission Support Site Conoco was treated for a minor injury and has been returned to duty. Two others are under evaluation for minor injuries.

US forces used attack helicopters to respond, and, according to the press release, the response was proportional and deliberate.

“We are closely monitoring the situation,” said Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, commander of CENTCOM. “We have a total spectrum of the capability to mitigate threats across the region, and we have every confidence in our ability to protect our troops and Coalition partners from attacks.”

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Wednesday that the commanders of the Iranian Militias stationed in Palmyra city in eastern Homs in the Syrian desert have evacuated some positions in the city in fear of potential shelling on these positions.

This took place following a meeting between an International Coalition forces delegation and commanders of Jaish Maghawer Al-Thawra in the Al-Tanf area, inside the 55th Kilometer Zone near the Syrian borders with Iraq and Jordan.