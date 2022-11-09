Photo Credit: Pixabay / Larisa

The predicted “red wave” of the GOP did indeed wash over much of the United States in Tuesday night’s midterm elections but failed to overwhelm the Big Apple.

In the House of Representatives, with 265 of the 435 seats up for election called, the Republican party gained three seats for a total of 159; the Democratic party lost four and hung on to 106 seats as of 11:30 pm Eastern time.

In the Senate, the race is much tighter, with the GOP winning 44 seats and the Democratic party winning 43 seats; other parties have so far won two seats.

Just one seat is needed to reach a majority of 51-49 in the Senate.

The GOP easily won the hearts of voters in the state of Florida – but not in New York, where incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul won her first elected term in office. She defeated GOP challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island, who was championed by most of New York’s Orthodox Jewish community.

Along with Hochul, incumbent Senator Chuck Schumer handily won another term at his post, making him the longest-serving senator in New York. However, Schumer will not know until at least the morning hours whether he has also held on to his post as Senate Majority Leader.

In Queens, Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also won re-election in the 14th Congressional District.

In addition, New York State Attorney-General Letitia James won another term in her post as well.

The results mean the yeshiva world will likely face a challenge at best, and defeat at worst, in its effort to prevent state government from forcing the religious Jewish education system to include secular subjects in its curriculum.

Moreover, New York residents will be unlikely to see a repeal of the state’s bail reform legislation, thus creating an enduring headache for New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

In Florida, incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis has won another four years at his post, and Senator Marco Rubio will remain in his seat as well.