Photo Credit: Joe Biden / YouTube screenshot

US President Joe Biden has officially announced he is running for reelection in 2024.

Advertisement





The president said his running mate will once again be Kamala Harris, currently vice president in the Biden Administration.

“When I ran for president four years ago, I said we were in a battle for the soul of America,” he said in the video message announcing his run.

“And we still are. The question we’re facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom, more rights or fewer,” he said. “Let’s finish this job. I know we can.”

At age 80, Biden is the oldest person ever to serve in the office; should he become ill or pass away while in office the next time around, Kamala Harris would instantly become America’s next president.

Former President Donald Trump has already announced that he, too, will be running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.