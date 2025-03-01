Photo Credit: Michael Giladi / Flash 90

The US State Department notified Congress on Friday afternoon that an emergency $3 billion arms sale to Israel has been approved, the Pentagon announced.

Congress was notified of the approval without the customary request for review by the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Senate Foreign Relations Committee prior to formal notification of the sale.

The sale includes 35,529 general-purpose bomb bodies for one-ton “bunker buster” bombs, as well as 4,000 one-ton “bunker buster” bombs manufactured by General Dynamics, to be delivered beginning in 2026.

A second, $675 million package due for delivery in 2028, includes 5,000 half-ton bombs and kits to upgrade the ordnance to “smart bombs.”

A third package of Caterpillar D9 military bulldozers is worth $295 million.

The Pentagon said in a statement “there is a possibility that a portion of this procurement will come from US stock” — meaning at least some of the ordnance could be supplied immediately if need be.

