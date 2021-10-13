Photo Credit: New Shepard Mission NIS-18 Webcast / YouTube screen grab
Star Trek's Captain Kirk -- actor William Shatner -- with crewmates traveling to the launching pad, Oct. 13, 2021

Join JewishPress.com readers in watching William Shatner, the Jewish actor who personified Captain James T. Kirk in the “Star Trek” television series and movies, as he blasts off for real today as an invited guest of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, together with three crew members.

Shatner, age 90, is the oldest man ever to travel in space, on the NS-18 mission for the 18th flight of a New Shepard rocket.

“I shall be entranced by the view of space,” Shatner said in a video. “I want to look at that orb and appreciate its beauty. Its tenacity is sustaining this life of ours, which allows us to look with awe and wonder at the miracle of space.”

This is the second crewed mission for Blue Origin, following the first flight by Jeff Bezos himself on July 20, with three crew members.

He joins two paying customers on the trip – Dr. Chris Boshuizen (former NASA engineer and co-founder of San Francisco-based satellite company Planet Labs) and Glen de Vries (French software firm executive and co-founder of New York clinical trials technology firm Medidata) — plus Blue Origin vice president of mission and flight operations, Audrey Powers.

Shatner reflected on his upcoming adventure.

Somewhere out there, Leonard Nimoy — the late Jewish actor who played Kirk’s best friend and First Officer Spock — is smiling.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
