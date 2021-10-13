Photo Credit: New Shepard Mission NIS-18 Webcast / YouTube screen grab

Join JewishPress.com readers in watching William Shatner, the Jewish actor who personified Captain James T. Kirk in the “Star Trek” television series and movies, as he blasts off for real today as an invited guest of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, together with three crew members.

Shatner, age 90, is the oldest man ever to travel in space, on the NS-18 mission for the 18th flight of a New Shepard rocket.

#NewShepard is go for launch! The mission team has completed the Flight Readiness Evaluation prior to #NS18. This is our final meeting with the engineers and Mission Control team to ensure all systems are go for launch. A thread: pic.twitter.com/nCBmVyTh2X — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) October 12, 2021

“I shall be entranced by the view of space,” Shatner said in a video. “I want to look at that orb and appreciate its beauty. Its tenacity is sustaining this life of ours, which allows us to look with awe and wonder at the miracle of space.”

This is the second crewed mission for Blue Origin, following the first flight by Jeff Bezos himself on July 20, with three crew members.

He joins two paying customers on the trip – Dr. Chris Boshuizen (former NASA engineer and co-founder of San Francisco-based satellite company Planet Labs) and Glen de Vries (French software firm executive and co-founder of New York clinical trials technology firm Medidata) — plus Blue Origin vice president of mission and flight operations, Audrey Powers.

Shatner reflected on his upcoming adventure.

Somewhere out there, Leonard Nimoy — the late Jewish actor who played Kirk’s best friend and First Officer Spock — is smiling.