The flood of immigrants entering the US through its southern border will increase significantly in the coming weeks ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, as they fear he will shut down the border completely.

NBC News reported that the Biden administration is working on contingency plans for a possible surge in border crossings ahead of Trump’s presidency.

According to the report, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas held a meeting on Monday with his top advisers, and the heads of Customs and Border Protection and Immigration, and Customs Enforcement, in which the participants raised concerns about how Trump’s victory could influence the situation on the border.

The discussion focused on the relevant authorities’ ability to contend with such a swell in immigration.

The surge in illegal migration across the southern border reached record levels during the Biden administration, and during his campaign, Trump vowed to deport illegal migrants.

American Voters shifted to the right on the issue of immigration, according to polls conducted in recent months. They blamed Biden for failing to control the chaotic border.

Trump’s new immigration policy could have a profound impact on a broad array of sectors.

The Associated Press reported that Trump’s victory sets the stage for “a swift crackdown” after its VoteCast survey showed the president-elect’s supporters were largely focused on immigration and inflation – issues he championed throughout his campaign.

There are close to 11 million people estimated to be in the US illegally.

