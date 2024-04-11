Photo Credit: US House Office of Photography / Wikimedia / public domain

U.S. President Joe Biden has “changed his tune” toward the Jewish state, “especially in these last few months,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) charged on Wednesday.

“President Biden has walked away from the strong relationship we have with Israel. You saw Majority Leader Schumer’s comments calling for the prime minister of Israel to be replaced during a time of war. Who walks away from a friend during a time of war?” the Louisiana Republican said. “That’s when you stand with your friends the most, as House Republicans continue to do.”

“We are proud to stand with Israel and their right to defend themselves,” Scalise added.

“Do you stand with Israel or not in a time of war and their right to defend themselves from a terrorist organization who ended the ceasefire?” he added. “If there’s any talk of ceasefire, President Biden, that ended on Oct. 7, when Hamas decided to barbarically murder, not just Jews in Israel, but others.”

“They’re still holding over 100 hostages, including American citizens, and when President Biden called for a ceasefire, he didn’t precondition it on Hamas releasing the hostages,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu an “obstacle” to peace, along with Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, and said there should be a change in Israel’s leadership during a March 14 talk on the Senate floor.