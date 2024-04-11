Photo Credit: Massachusetts Office Of Travel & Tourism

On Tuesday, student protesters from Smith College affiliated with Students for Justice in Palestine, moved their demonstration from an administrative building to a nearby lawn on the Northampton, Massachusetts, campus, marking day 13 of their sit-in, NHPR reported.

The protesters reported that during a meeting with them on Sunday, the administration conveyed a desire for them to be more involved with the school community. Present at the meeting were three members of the board of trustees, and college President Sarah Willie-LeBreton.

And so, the SPJ students said they were moving to the lawn to seek conversations with Smith students, hold educational lectures, and promote the school’s joining the BDS movement.

Roz Beile, a member of SJP, told NHPR that President Willie-LeBreton proclaimed her support for BDS. “They did acknowledge that campus support is in favor of divestment. However, they consistently derailed this conversation away from our asks and questions — away from our demands,” Beile said.

A spokesperson for Smith College said the administration is “committed to continuing this dialogue across campus so that the understanding that began during the protests can be further enhanced.”

