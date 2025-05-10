Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead
Steve Witkoff with President Donald Trump at the White House.

US Special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff says Iran cannot have uranium enrichment facilities under any agreement with the Trump Administration.

Speaking to Breitbart News in an interview on Friday, Witkoff said the Iranians have told him that they do not want a nuclear weapon – and he is calling on Tehran to prove it.

“For the purposes of this discussion we’re going to accept them at their word,” he said. “If that’s how they feel, then their enrichment facilities have to be dismantled. They cannot have centrifuges.

“They have to down-blend all of their fuel they have there, send it to a far away place and they have to convert to a civil program,” he said.

“An enrichment program can never exist in the state of Iran ever again; that’s our red line.”

Witkoff is set to continue talks with Tehran on Sunday in Oman.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

