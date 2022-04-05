Photo Credit: Office of President of Ukraine / screengrab

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the expulsion of the Russian Federation from the United Nations Security Council – and if the world body fails to do so, he urged the Council to dissolve itself.

Warning: Ukrainian video contains graphic and disturbing images!



Speaking in a video address on Tuesday, Zelensky described for the Council, in detail, atrocities that took place in the Kiev suburb of Bucha.

?| Addressing the #UN Security Council, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said #Bucha was 'only one' example of Russian atrocities. pic.twitter.com/Bad2QI5WJo — EHA News (@eha_news) April 5, 2022

“They shot and killed women outside their homes,” he said. “They killed entire families, adults and children, and they tried to burn the bodies. Women were raped and killed in front of their children. . .Civilians were crushed by tanks while sitting in their cars in the middle of the road, for their own pleasure.” Some of the dead were found with their hands tied behind their backs, he noted, including many with gunshot wounds to the back of the head.

This video was shown by @ZelenskyyUa at a meeting of UN Security Council, which was convened because of #BuchaMasacre.

He showed the genocide of the Ukrainians committed by russian army.

He said: #russia is turning the right of veto into the right of murders.

Expel ?? from @UN! pic.twitter.com/j4rnnloMfs — Inna Sovsun (@InnaSovsun) April 5, 2022

“Accountability must be inevitable,” Zelensky said. “We’re dealing with a state that’s turning the veto [of] the UN Security Council into the right to die. This undermines the whole architecture of global security and allows them to go unpunished so they’re destroying everything that they can…Are you ready to close the UN?”

Zelensky also accused Russian invaders of deporting “hundreds of thousands” of Ukrainian citizens to Russia, and said more than 2,000 Ukrainian children were abducted as well. He called for the country’s expulsion from the UN Security Council.

US Calls to Suspend Russia from UN Human Rights Council

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters Tuesday that she intended to share what she had seen on her trip Monday to Moldova and Romania, where she met with recently arrived refugees from Ukraine.

“After meeting with refugees, aid workers, and government officials, the terrible cost of Putin’s war is even more clear to me,” she told reporters.

The U.S. will seek to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over the invasion of Ukraine, ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield says https://t.co/jh3L6iQiys pic.twitter.com/zQbsSMNqJQ — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) April 5, 2022

The US ambassador added she planned to call for the suspension of the Russian Federation from the UN Human Rights Council.

“The images out of Bucha and devastation across Ukraine require us now to match our words with action,” she said. “We cannot let a member state that is subverting every principle we hold dear to continue to sit on the UN Human Rights Council.”

The UN’s International Organization for Migration estimated Tuesday that more than 11 million people have fled their homes in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion in February 24. By April 1, more than 7.1 million were displaced internally, according to the UN agency.