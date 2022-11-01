Photo Credit: Oded Sahar / Israel Nature and Parks Authority

Dozens of hikers who were in the desert on Israel’s Election Day were caught by surprise Tuesday when flash flooding followed the weekend rains in Nahal Tamarim and Nahal Og, both in southern Israel, Israel’s KAN 11 News public broadcaster reported.

שיטפונות במדבר יהודה: סריקות אחרי מטיילים בנחל תמרים • תיעוד גל השיטפון הראשון בנחל אוג.@WexlerSharon (צילום: אופירה סבן, החברה להגנת הטבע) pic.twitter.com/vkdTN4Yrji — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 1, 2022

Forces from the IDF’s 669 helicopter unit and the Dead Sea Rescue Service were summoned to Nahal Tamarim to assist in the rescue of some 30 people who had been on a rappelling trip when the flood waters came rushing in.

השיטפונות במדבר יהודה: 30 מטיילים חולצו מנחל אוג, 20 מטיילים חולצו מנחל תמרים, כולם ללא פגע@WexlerSharon (צילום: יחל"צ מגילות) pic.twitter.com/3T2NKZGr23 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 1, 2022

Some 20 other tourists were rescued, meanwhile, from flood waters in Nahal Og.

Election Day visitors of Nahal Og (Og River) got to see the river flow again with water. pic.twitter.com/k5gj1IYwet — Chaim • חיים (@ChaimSmierc) November 1, 2022

A police helicopter and drones were used to locate the hikers and search for others who were similarly trapped. No injuries were reported.