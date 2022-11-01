Photo Credit: Oded Sahar / Israel Nature and Parks Authority
Southern canyons in the Judean Desert after floods in February 2020

Dozens of hikers who were in the desert on Israel’s Election Day were caught by surprise Tuesday when flash flooding followed the weekend rains in Nahal Tamarim and Nahal Og, both in southern Israel, Israel’s KAN 11 News public broadcaster reported.

Forces from the IDF’s 669 helicopter unit and the Dead Sea Rescue Service were summoned to Nahal Tamarim to assist in the rescue of some 30 people who had been on a rappelling trip when the flood waters came rushing in.

Some 20 other tourists were rescued, meanwhile, from flood waters in Nahal Og.

A police helicopter and drones were used to locate the hikers and search for others who were similarly trapped. No injuries were reported.

