WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY – Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, joined by a large contingent of local elected officials and community rabbis, demanded immediate action from the State Board of Elections to reverse a voter registration program that excludes observant Jewish residents because they engage in religious observances on Saturdays, when the drive partially takes place.

The press conference, held today at Halls Pond Park, highlighted concerns over voter suppression and the exclusionary nature of the current program. Blakeman, alongside Legislator Howard J. Kopel and other elected officials, called on the State’s Attorney General to address what they view as a clear case of voter suppression that undermines diversity and inclusion.

The importance of voter registration is underscored by recent election data. In the Westchester race between the notoriously anti-Israel Rep. Jamaal Bowman and George Latimer, the Jewish vote played a decisive role. It has been widely reported that the race was decided by just 12,816 votes, and that the Jewish vote constituted 15,508 votes. That turnout amongst the Jewish community was attributed to an intense voter registration campaign. It was further reported that while the overall turnout in the district was just 27%, the Jewish community saw a turnout rate of over 60%. This high turnout rate among Jewish voters highlights the crucial need for accessible voter registration opportunities in the Orthodox community.

Blakeman and his colleagues stressed the necessity of holding voter registration drives on days that do not conflict with religious observances, ensuring that all community members have the opportunity to participate in the democratic process.

As Nassau officials continue to advocate for fair and inclusive voting practices, they are calling on the State Board of Elections and the Attorney General to take swift and decisive action to rectify the current voter registration policy.

